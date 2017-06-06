Lattimer set to end career in MMA

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Kerry Lattimer will be entering the 'cage' for the 42nd and final time when he steps in to take on Scott Thometz in the headlining fight of the King of the Cage production on June 17 at Fort Hall Hotel Events Center. Lattimer, with a combined 21-20 record between his amateur and professional fights.

"I have been fighting for almost a decade now and it is time to step aside and let some of these younger guys take over," Lattimer said. "I am starting to hurt and it takes longer to recover from fights than it did a few years ago."

Lattimer is 32 and the injuries incurred competing in a sport he loves are starting to pile up.

