LDS Church to end charter with Boy Scouts in 2020

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Tuesday that on Dec. 31, 2019, the Church will conclude its relationship as a chartered organization with The Boy Scouts of America for all Scouting programs around the world.

Terry Hoopes, District Executive over the Blackfoot and American Falls (BingPow) Districts said, "I meeting will take place in the morning with Scout Executive Clark Farrer (in Idaho Falls). At this time, I only know what was stated in the joint press release."

