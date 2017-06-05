LDS Youth fill Holt Arena 

About 12,000 youths, age 12-18, along with 2,000 chaperones and another 12,000 spectators, filled the Holt Arena at Idaho State University on Saturday to commemorate the rededication and reopening of the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a cultural celebration.

The theme for the event was "Temple by the River — Reflections." It included musical numbers, dance numbers and narrations of the cultural history of the Snake River Valley.

"I loved the celebration!" 12 year-old Sophie Wacaser said. "Sometimes you have to do hard things before you get the good thing out of what you are doing. The celebration was hot and sweaty and I thought some of the dances were stupid when we were practicing, but when it all came together it was amazing. We were able to see President Eyring's (first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) face when he watched us and he loved it."

The reasons the young Mormons had for participating in the cultural event were varied, but all who were questioned felt it had been a positive experience.

Mckenzie Wozniak, 12, said "it was exciting to see President Henry B. Eyring. It was very hot and crowded but it was amazing."

Kanniya Jorgensen, 12, said "even though it was really crowded and hot you could still feel the spirit very strongly. I loved being able to participate in such an amazing event!"

Tyson Harvey, 15, said "it was a great experience to be in that will be talked about forever and was shown all over the world. I challenge every kid to be part of a temple celebration around the world."

Kenadee Roberts, 14, agreed saying that "it was a great experience."

