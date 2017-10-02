At least 50 people die in deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday

BREAKING NEWS

A gunman turned a Las Vegas concert into a killing field Sunday night, murdering at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 others in the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history.

The suspect, who was killed, was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a local resident. Authorities also said they were "confident" Paddock's roommate, Marilou Danley, had been located. Officials previously described Danley as a person of interest.

Officials did not immediately reveal a motive. Authorities said one on-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded in the shooting. Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were killed.

The gunman, who fired down on the concert from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, was killed by police.

One witness told KSVN that he heard “hundreds of shots.” The gunfire was rapid and reportedly confused with firecrackers.

"It sounded like a machine gun," one vendor told Fox News. "It sounded like more than one machine gun."

Authorities first received calls about an active shooting at about 10:08 p.m.