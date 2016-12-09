Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

The students at Ridge Crest Elementary were out shoveling snow on the school playground Friday afternoon. When the snow began to fall earlier this week the kids were asking the principal Randy Martineau if he had a shovel.

"When it snowed kids just started coming up and asking if I had a shovel,," Martineau said. "We had one or two the janitor would use and I would loan those out. I just kept getting more and more volunteers. I thought it was a fun and positive thing for the kids so we got four more."

