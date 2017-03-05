Levy around golf course under threat of giving way

Due to the increasing flow in the Snake River the levy around the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course is under threat of giving way.

"If we get enough spring run off it could have the potential to cause serious flooding," said Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis. "Serious enough that I declared a disaster emergency."

The City of Blackfoot issued the declaration for the city after repeated flooding and property damage caused by runoff from melting snow. The golf course and the airport, as well as the homes in that part of town along with Walmart and the Riverside Plaza would be effected if the levy were to give way.

