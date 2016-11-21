Levy rate drops
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Monday, November 21, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
The Idaho State Tax Commission recently released the State Tax Levy Rate list. The list ranks in such a way that the city with the highest levy rate in the state ranks number one and descends from there. The city of Blackfoot has moved from being number 10 on the list to 14.
"There are three reasons that contribute to the improvement in ranking," said city treasurer Holly Powell. "The first and foremost being annexations.
