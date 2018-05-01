Libraries rock at Snake River for summer reading program

Libraries Rock. Brothers Nathan Jackson on bagpipes and Kyle Jackson on drum performed in the SRHS cafeteria on Monday evening as part of the kick off of the Snake River School/Community Library Summer Reading Program. Libraries Rock. Alexa Hansen (on left), Camille Hansen and Brandon Hansen played in a marimba contest during the kick off of the summer reading program at the Snake River School/Community Library on Monday evening. Libraries Rock. Percussionist Brandon Hansen accompanied a piece by Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich at the kick-off the summer reading program at the Snake River School/Community Library on Monday evening. Libraries Rock. This youngster enjoyed the concert for the kick off of the Summer Reading Program at the Snake River School/Community Library on Monday evening. Libraries Rock. Nathan Jackson played his bagpipes, accompanied by his brother Kyle Jackson on the drum, as part of the kick off of the Snake River School/Community Library Summer Reading Program on Monday evening.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Thomas, ID

To kick off the Summer Reading Program at the Snake River School/Community Library, a concert took place on Monday evening.
Musicians from the Snake River area, playing a variety of instruments were the featured artists.
Gracie Packer played the fiddle.
Rhett Packer played the piano.
Daniel Cruz and his friends—Wade Withers, Joseph Hammond and Jaden Hansen—played a trumpet quartet.
Brandon Hansen played percussion. He played the drum part to a piece by the Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich.
Lamar Jackson played "Home on the Range" on his harmonica.
"I've been playing the harmonica for 80 years," he said. "I was 3 or 4 when I spotted my dad's harmonica.
"Imagine being on a dusty trial after a long day of driving cattle," he said.
Nathan Jackson, on the pipes (bagpipes) and his brother, Kyle Jackson, on the drums played some Scottish music. Summer reading begins in June. Sessions will take at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday during June.
The Summer Reading Schedule follows:
June 5 and 6—Percussion with Brandon Hanson.
June 12 and 13—Music Around the World
June 19 and 20—Strings with Gracie Packer
June 26 and 27—Listening/Nature Sessions.
