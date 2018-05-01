Libraries rock at Snake River for summer reading program

To kick off the Summer Reading Program at the Snake River School/Community Library, a concert took place on Monday evening.

Musicians from the Snake River area, playing a variety of instruments were the featured artists.

Gracie Packer played the fiddle.

Rhett Packer played the piano.

Daniel Cruz and his friends—Wade Withers, Joseph Hammond and Jaden Hansen—played a trumpet quartet.

Brandon Hansen played percussion. He played the drum part to a piece by the Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich.

Lamar Jackson played "Home on the Range" on his harmonica.

"I've been playing the harmonica for 80 years," he said. "I was 3 or 4 when I spotted my dad's harmonica.

"Imagine being on a dusty trial after a long day of driving cattle," he said.

Nathan Jackson, on the pipes (bagpipes) and his brother, Kyle Jackson, on the drums played some Scottish music. Summer reading begins in June. Sessions will take at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday during June.

The Summer Reading Schedule follows:

June 5 and 6—Percussion with Brandon Hanson.

June 12 and 13—Music Around the World

June 19 and 20—Strings with Gracie Packer

June 26 and 27—Listening/Nature Sessions.

To read the full article, see it in the Tuesday, May 1, edition in the Morning News.