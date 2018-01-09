Library Offers Yoga Class

The Blackfoot Public Library is offering an introduction to yoga program starting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 10. The class is free and open to any interested members of the public. The program is expected to run about an hour but may last a bit longer depending on the number of attendees and participant questions.

The program will introduce the basics of yoga with simple demonstrations and attendee participation. Participants should where loose-fitting clothing. The program will include breathing exercises. It will also include instruction in chair yoga, appropriate for simple exercise and stretching that can be done in an office setting.

The instructor is Jeriann Sabin, a Blackfoot resident and retired flower farmer. She has been practicing yoga for over twenty years. Sabin is a registered yoga instructor who trained at the famous yoga center of Rishikesh in northern India. She holds a RYT-200 yoga-teaching credential.

Three years ago, Sabin started teaching yoga in downtown Blackfoot at the business she founded, Just Breathe Yoga. More information about yoga and the classes Sabin teaches is available online at blackfootyoga.com.

The next scheduled program at the Blackfoot Public Library is a "musical book talk" at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, featuring local author Carla Kelly and the southeast Idaho music group Eryri. Eryri will perform welsh music mentioned in Kelly's book, My Loving Vigil Keeping, with commentary provided by the author. Kelly's book focuses on the Welsh miners of Scofield, Utah.