Lillian Vallely School needs help

The Lillian Vallely School needs some help. The school serves Native American children, grades kindergarten through fifth grade, who live on the Fort Hall Reservation. Opened in 1997, the school brings together Native American culture, faith, and an elementary education.

School Board President Lee Hammitt said, "This is a private, Christian school. In this economic climate, we are just trying to survive. We want the students (who attend Lillian Vallely) to be able to walk in and out of different cultures and choose what is good about each of them."

Culture Teacher Janita Woody said, "We instill culture here. It's important that they know who they are and know about their culture. It's just awesome."

Students receive 30 minutes of culture each school day. On Tuesday and Thursday, the students have classes with the Chaplain.

The school does not charge tuition. The school is supported by the Episcopal Church, the tribe, and money raised from the private sector through foundation and corporation grants, fundraising events and tax-deductible gifts. Volunteers are used to read with the students or assist where needed.

Hammitt said, "We want to be able to expand the number of students here but we need funds to build another building and, especially, to be able pay the salary of another teacher."

School hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Monday and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, visit lvschool.org.

