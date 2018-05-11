Little on modular small reactors

Lt. Governor Brad Little has been in southeastern Idaho campaigning for the Republican gubernatorial primary. Little held an open meeting and presentation on the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) program and its potential economic consequences for Bingham County. The event was at City Hall in Blackfoot on Friday, May 11. A mix of city, county and state officials and employees attended as well as several economic professionals. A reception followed for Little and state treasurer candidate Tom Kealey at Tommy Vaughn's.

Premier Technology of Blackfoot hopes to land the contract to build the MSR sometime this summer. The Idaho National Laboratory and the State of Idaho have been working to bring this program to southeast Idaho.

Little began the SMR meeting by introducing Dr. Esther Eke, a regional economist with the Idaho department of labor. As the expert on economic trends for the southeast Idaho area, Eke presented a half-hour's worth of data. The presentation was interspersed with questions and answers from the attendees. It was followed by comments and a general discussion.