Little to speak to BCCLC students

Eighth grader Zayra Munoz invited gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Brad Little, to speak to the seventh and eighth graders and BCCLC Middle School and he accepted. Little will speak to the students at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 11, at BCCLC Middle School 1350 Parkway Dr. #30, Blackfoot.

"I was excited he accepted my invitation," she said.

Zayra has an interest in politics and government. She attends BCCLC Middle School in Blackfoot.

