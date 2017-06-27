Live Band at Tumbleweed each Saturday

Beginning this Saturday, a live band will perform at the Tikki Bar that is the outside patio at the Tumbleweed Saloon, 40 W. Pacific in Blackfoot. The band, "OCD," will be playing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. this Saturday.

Mike and Geri Bloom own the bar.

"We have live bands booked through the end of August," Geri Bloom said. "All the bands are from the immediate area, from Idaho Falls to Pocatello."

The bar is open from noon to 1 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

