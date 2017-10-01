Local artist stands out at Comic-Con

Blackfoot’s Adrian Ropp has been working in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years as a storyboard artist and director.

He also had a small career as a comic book writer and artist for such classic characters as “Archie,” “Pink Panther” and “The Three Stooges.”

In addition, Ropp has been writing and drawing a web comic, “Chim Chum” and the “Portly Samurai,” for about five years.

“Most recently I served as Lead Story Artist on a dream project, Disney Infinity,” he said.

“I got to work with a lot of incredible characters and develop and adapt new stories for them.

“Among others, I worked on ‘Cars,’ ‘Monsters University,’ ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ and a little-known art house project known as ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’ It was an amazing experience.”

Unfortunately, the project was closed.

“ It was fun while it lasted, but Disney made the decision to bring an end to the Infinity product and closed our studio,”Ropp said. “Now, I’m looking forward to the next steps in my career and hoping I can bring my fans along with me.

“My postcard size prints are popular at comic conventions and I get many requests for commissioned art, so I’ve decided to try to combine these into an art card club.”

