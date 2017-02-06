Local author releases books for sale

In his books, Blackfoot author Dan Barrus shares his life experiences. The books cover a wide array of experiences, from his time as a scout, hunting and fishing bloopers and “Wyoming’s Best Kept Secret.”

“My family encouraged me to write down my experiences over the years and once I got started, I couldn’t stop,” he said. “These are stories that happened to me.”

A book about America’s Favorite Pastime—baseball—is at the printers.

“I played baseball for 20 years,” Barrus said. “I was a pitcher. I started when I was 4 and played in the semi-pro league.

“I like going to the ball field about two hours before the beginning of the game,” he said. “There is so much that goes on—in the pitcher’s head and on the field.”

Barrus is semi-retired. Before retiring, he owned Skyline Construction in central Wyoming.

He and his wife, Jeanette, moved to Blackfoot “to chase grandkids.”

The couple has four grown children and 17 grandchildren.

The books are published by Tate Publishing and Enterprises and are available through bookstores, nationwide, from the publisher at www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore or by visiting barnesandnoble.com or amazon.com.

Books can also be purchased from Barrus directly by visiting danbarrus/author.net or calling him at (208) 351-2809.

The cost is $15 for a softback book; $30 for a hardback version.

