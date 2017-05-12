Local Boy Scout official responds to LDS decision

On Thursday, the Mormon Church, the biggest sponsor of Boy Scout troops in the United States, announced that it is pulling as many as 185,000 older youths from the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) organization. The church said this decision is part of an effort to start its own scouting-like program. This decision will affect older Scouts currently in the Varsity and Venture Crews and will go into affect on Jan. 1, 2018.

Asked how this decision will impact the Grand Teton Council, Clarke Farrer, Scout Executive of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), said, "We don't know yet. At the moment, we have 3,300 Varsity registrations and 3,700 Venture Crew registration."

On Jan. 1, Farrer thought there would be no Varsity registrations but not not all Venture Crews. He also thought there may be an acceleration of youths working to complete their Eagle.

"Boys need to be registered in scouting to complete their Eagle," Farrer said. "This decision is going to be significant. The Grand Teton Council has 23,000 registered youth; we may lose between 5-6,000 registrations. It's pretty significant."

