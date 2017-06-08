Local daycare center tries to give ‘littles’ a fabulous summer

BLACKFOOT — If drivers on Ash and Sexton streets Wednesday noticed a dozen or more happy moppets playing in the parking lot with a sprinkler, they were just witnessing another fun-filled activity of Burkeshire Day Care.

Burkeshire is such a unique child care entity that it refers to its children as “littles.” It’s an interesting concept, but one in which owner/founder “Grammy ”Burke” believes add another dimension in taking care of kids.

Of course, the origins of The Burkeshire, LLC are quite unique in that the business was started by a widow with nine children, operating as a cohesive family unit.

Attuned to the opportunities a community can offer children in that situation, whether by death, divorce, abuse or any other condition, its members decided to expand their sphere of knowledge and experience into a daycare setting for others affected.

