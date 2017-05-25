Local elementary students study the states

Fifth-grade students from I.T. Stoddard and Groveland elementary schools displayed the knowledge they learned about the fifty states that make up the United States. Students at Stoddard held a parade with floats displaying what makes the state they studied special.

"Students were assigned a state," said fifth-grade teacher Alicia Cody. "They had to dress up like somebody from that state."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Friday's edition of The Morning News.