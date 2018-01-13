Local High School Wrestling

Local high schools are performing well in tournaments around the area.

In the Madison Invitational, Blackfoot is in first place team wise as the tournament has moved into the semi finals round. Blackfoot has advanced nine wrestlers into the semi-finals and has an additional six wrestlers still alive in the consolation round. They have scored 99 points overall to lead defending 3A state champion Sugar-Salem who has amassed 86 points in the tournament. Century is in third place with 71.5 points, Jerome is fourth with 64.5 points, Mt. Home is fifth with 62 points and Shelley is in sixth place with 61 points.

In the Dahlke Invitational Duals tournament, Snake River won all three of their team matches on Friday and remain undefeated heading into Saturday action in the tournament that is hosted by American Falls.

Look for complete coverage of the tournament action in next week's Blackfoot Morning News.