Local ice cream shop opens Friday

BLACKFOOT — After a career in education (including stints at Idaho Falls High School and ISU), Brett Simms, along with his wife of 29 years, Tonya, has moved into a new career with today's opening of Pappy's Premium Ice Cream and Country Kitchen at 99 W. Bridge St.

Well, "new" may not exactly be the right word, either. Brett grew up in Aberdeen where his parents owned the local IGA grocery store, so he learned a lot about retail, even at an early age. "I loved helping out at the store," he said. "We worked with Kessler's and other markets and my father did a lot of things for the community of Aberdeen.

