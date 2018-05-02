Local jockey making waves in big time

It isn't easy for people from small towns to make it big. It is even tougher for a female jockey to make it big in her first try outside of her home state. When that person is a 31 year jockey and the mother of three, the odds must be astronomical to make it, let alone leave an imprint that she had made an impact.

Take in point jockey Aubrey Green of Ririe. She decided to give it a try a couple of years ago and set out to learn how to ride and to ride in the male dominant world of race horse jockeys. She was definitely bucking the trend and the odds when that choice was made.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.