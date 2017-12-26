Local murders make news in 2017

The Morning News covered several killings in 2017, making our #6 story of the year.

The biggest such story concerned Pingree’s Melonie Smith, convicted of first-degree murder in October.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the verdict came in after a week’s trial. Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson announced that the jury found Smith, 49, guilty of murder in the first degree for the killing of David Lee Davis, 30, and felony destruction of evidence for the concealment, destruction and alteration of the body of Davis and other related evidence.

The case was investigated and completed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department Joint Detectives’ Unit.

“I am deeply gratified with (Saturday’s) verdict and I hope that it provides some measure of solace to the victim’s family in this matter and that Melonie Dawn Smith has been held accountable for the heinous murder of David Lee Davis,” Colson stated.

Later, Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, pleaded guilty of beating to death 2-year old Zachary Tendoy, the son of Castillo’s girlfriend.

The attack occurred at a residence in the 1600 block of Camas Street in Blackfoot. When police and paramedics arrived on scene at approximately 4 a.m. on March 23, they found Zachary, who was unresponsive and lying limp on the floor.

According to court records, Castillo told investigators that he “heel-kicked” the boy in the stomach. He also admitted to shaking Zachary multiple times and hitting him as hard as he could before authorities arrived at the residence on Camas Street.

Castillo was initially arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery and felony injury to a child. After Zachary’s death, the charges were amended to first-degree murder. Castillo initially pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in May, but later changed his plea.

