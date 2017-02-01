Local photographer selected for world photography competition

Local photographer Harmony Jones, was selected to compete in the World Photgraphic Cup (WPC) after she entered a competition sponsored by the Professional Photographers of America. Jones is one of 17 photographers, throughout the country, selected to represent the United States in what is considered to be the Olympics of photography.

"For me this has been a surprise and exciting," Jones said. "Not many people get picked for this."

Jones' image, "All That Glitters," will be in Yokohama, Japan in this month for the competition.

The photograph depicts a woman painted in gold set against a black background. Her model, Breanne Solomon sat still for two hours while Jones took the photographs. Ashley Flloyd, a makeup artist and friend of Jones, worked with Jones to bring her idea to life.