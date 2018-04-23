Local promoter puts on MMA fight card

Local promoter C G Entertainment, owned in part by Blackfoot resident Lupe Godinez, is putting on a show. Not just a show, but a real MMA Extravaganza and they are using a handful of local MMA aspiring fighters to help bring the show off.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 28 and being held in Idaho Falls at the Pinecrest Events Center, Godinez has been able to line up a fight card of ten bouts, featuring a pair of professional matches featuring Blackfoot fighter Gabriel Pelayo and American Falls fighter Kerry Latimer, who have faced each other twice before, with each fighter owning a win over the other.

