Local sports cancellations for Monday, April 30!

Games involving Shelley and Firth have been cancelled for Monday, April 30. There have been no make ups scheduled at this time and with district tournaments beginning on Friday for some local schools, it is unlikely that games will be made up at this late date. Please watch the Morning News for continued updates and results from all area sports and for the district tournament schedules as they become available.

Tuesday's sports will feature local high school action as well as some coverage from the Tiger-Grizz Invitational Track Meet.