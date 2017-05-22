Local teen hit, killed by car

A 13-year-old boy from the Shelley area died late Friday night after getting hit by a car in Idaho Falls.

According to a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the boy was out walking with friends and just after 11 p.m. when he was hit. All three of the kids were dark clothes and that was a factor in the accident that took place in the 7000 S. block of 45th W.

The victim was deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle and two other juvenile males were not injured.

The driver was an adult male, also from the Shelley area. This accident is still under investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Bonneville County Coronor also assisted at the scene. Names of individuals involved have not been released.