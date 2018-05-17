Local Track and Field preview for state meet

There will be a large contingent of Track and Field athletes from Bingham County ready to descend upon the Treasure Valley to compete for the coveted gold medals symbolic of a state championship. They will also be vying for team titles in the various classifications and for some, this will be the event of a lifetime as they have worked and sweated and battled for the opportunity to get to Boise.

Blackfoot will be represented with a number of top ranked or close to the top ranking in a number of events, led by senior Derek Thomas, who has been the best 800 Meter runner in the state for going on to three years.

