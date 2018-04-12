Local track athletes rank among the best in state

The track season is at the halfway mark and a lot of the local track and field athletes in Bingham County have been posting times and marks that have them in and near the top of the top ten spots statewide.

This is a short brief of where our local athletes rank and what they need to do to move up the rankings and into medal contention by the time the state tournament rolls around.

Beginning with the 2A rankings, there is only one 2A team in the area, Sho-Ban, and they only have a couple of athletes who have been participating, the Astorga girls, Angela who is a freshman and Siona, a junior.

Angela has been tearing it up running the 3200 meters and she is clearly at the top of the times list for the distance. Astorgay has posted a time of 12:53.40, and is clear by 16 seconds over Butte County's Natayla Babcock. It is another nine seconds back to the third fastest time in the state which is held by Grace Ertel of Tri-Valley. The question at this time should be whether Astorga should be running the 1600 in addition to the 3200 by the time district rolls around. She could well be a double gold medal winner and she is only a freshman.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.