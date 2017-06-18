Local woman gets breath of fresh air
By:
LESLIE MIELKE
Sunday, June 18, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
Frannie Baumgartner Crumley, can now breathe a little easier. Well, a lot easier.
Crumley, 42, returned to Blackfoot a couple weeks ago with two new lungs.
“I had worn my lungs out,” she said.
Crumley was born with cystic fibrosis (CF). CF is a genetic disease which affects many organs, particularly lungs.
She and her husband, Ryan, left Blackfoot on Dec. 5 to travel to Duke University in North Carolina.
“We needed to live within 15 minutes of the hospital,” Crumley said.
She was put through an extensive pulmonary rehabilitation program for eight-and-one-half weeks.
“It paid off,” she said. “Six weeks of the rehab program is required. I had an additions two-and-one-half weeks waiting for lungs.
Category: