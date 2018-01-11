Local Women Pilots Group Receives Grant to Teach Women to Fly

The local chapter of the Ninety-Nines, a international organization of women pilots, received a $10,000 grant to teach women to fly in December 2017. They are now ready to receive applications from individuals wishing to become pilots. Success women applicants will receive scholarships to fund instruction in aviation.

The 99s began in 1929 in with a meeting of 117 women pilots in New York. In 1931, Amelia Earhart became the organization's first elected president, and the group selected the name "Ninety-Nines" to represent the 99 charter members. At first, membership was open to licensed women pilots. In recent years, membership has been expanded to include women with student pilot certificates. The group now has chapters in 44 countries.

The Eastern Idaho chapter of the 99s received one of the twelve grants awarded by the Idaho Falls Air Show, Inc., to area non-profit groups. The funds were raised through the July 2017 Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show where the U. S. Navy Blue Angels performed. The air show gave 12 grants of $10,000 to organizations that supported key community objectives including: education, aviation, arts, culture, veterans and disabilities services.

Sandi Bills, the secretary of the local 99s chapter, keeps her airplane here at McCarley Field in Blackfoot. She said they are now ready to use their grant to teach more women to fly. Anyone who would like to apply for a 99s flying scholarship should contact Sandy Storhok at sstorhok@gmail.com. Storhok is in charge of the scholarships for the chapter and will send the application details directly by email.