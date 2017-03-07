Local wrestlers named to All State Team

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Local wrestlers have been named to The Idaho Wrestler Idaho All State Wrestling teams announced on Monday. A pair of State Champions in the 3A classification were named to the All State Team in their respective weight classes. Shelley High School's Caleb Call and Snake River High School's Destin Summers earned the honors along with thirteen other champions from the state's different classifications.

Destin Summers burst on the Idaho Wrestling scene a year ago, as a freshman, when he won the 3A state championship at 98 pounds. The young man was nearly flawless in 2016-17, losing a single match from over 40 that he wrestled. Summers did not lose a match to a wrestler west of Wyoming this season, losing to a wrestler from Evanston, Wyoming for his only blemish on an otherwise spectacular season.

Summers wrapped up his second consecutive state championship at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on February 25 when he topped Hunter Hill of Teton, also a member of the All Idaho team. Summers is one of a handful of wrestlers who have a chance to become a four time state champion and is half way there with two in the bag.

Caleb Call won his second straight title this spring by sailing through the bracket, ultimately pinning his own team mate in the finals to secure the championship. Part of a 52 win season, Call was dominate all season, with only a pair of defeats on his record.

Call and Summers are expected to be back again next year seeking their third straight titles in their respective weight classes.

