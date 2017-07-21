Local youngster excelling at golf

BLACKFOOT - There is a rising star amongst us and he will soon be making headlines in the golfing world. His name is Kyle Steidley and he is about to charge by us all with his prowess and ability.

Kyle loves golf and plays it with a passion that can only be described as an obsession that will prove to be fruitful as he has talent by the bushelful.

Steidley has all of four years experience at golf, is already consistently shooting scores in the low to mid 40's for nine holes. Now that might not seem like much, but young Mr. Steidley is all of eight years of age and heading into the third grade at Groveland Elementary School.

