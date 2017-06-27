Local youth softball teams brings home medals

By: 
FRED DAVIS
Staff Writer
sports@am-news.com
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

By FRED DAVIS
sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - Players from Blackfoot and the surrounding area teamed together to form a 16 and under team that they named the Tsunami.
Living up to their name, they tore through the competition in the Idaho Falls Classic, bringing home a second place finish and earning themselves a 'silver medal'.
Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.

Category: