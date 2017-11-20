Longtime local Cub Scout leader steps down

After nearly a quarter of a century leading Cub Scout Pack 262, Leslie Mickelsen retired Saturday evening.

The final pack meeting of Cub Scout Pack 262 saw the graduation of three Cub Scouts—Durin Savage, Augustine (Junior) Perez and Kolter Herrman. The soon-to-be Boy Scouts all agreed that what they liked best about scouting was camping and being outside.

Boy Scout Troop 262 will continue in Blackfoot; Keith Savage is the scoutmaster.

