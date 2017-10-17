Loomis touts his plans for reelection

Mayor Paul Loomis is running for reelection. He has been the mayor of Blackfoot since 2014.

"The mayoral position is very demanding … but it has been very rewarding," Loomis wrote. "I have initiated a number of projects that I would like to complete in the next four years. There are also a number of additional projects that I hope to implement in my second term."

"First, you have to know, that Blackfoot is the center of the universe for Eastern Idaho," he said. "We are located between the two largest population centers on this side of the state."

Loomis named these goals:

—Maintain the current spirit of community in Blackfoot.

—Ensure a safe and secure environment for our citizens and children.

—Continue the strong tradition of fiscal responsibility and independence.

—Work to reduce the tax burden.

—Wisely use city resources to maintain and improve infrastructure.

—Promote positive, business-friendly economic development in the local area.

—Plan for the future. Three mayoral forums are scheduled in Blackfoot. They are:

—At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen Center.

—At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Blackfoot Public Library.

—At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). This is sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce.

To read the complete story, see it in the Tuesday, Oct. 18, edition of the Morning News.