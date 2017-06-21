Lots of activities at Snake River summer reading

Crafts, activities and ukulele lessons are available for all comers who take advantage of the summer reading program at the Snake River School/Community LIbrary. The summer reading theme is "Build a Better World."

The activities are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, children were able to visit the Star Lab Planetarium. Snake River High School science teacher Jessica Croxford introduced the children to the star constellations and some of the history behind them. Some of the constellations identified included the Big Dipper, the Little Dipper, the North Star, Orion and Cassiopeia.

See the full story in the Wednesday, June 21, edition of the Morning News.