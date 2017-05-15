Lots to do during Snake River Daze on Saturday

Snake River Daze will take place on Saturday, May 20, at the Snake River Junior High and High School. This event is sponsored by the Snake River Education Foundation (SREF).

About Snake River Daze, Natalie Raymond, vice president of SREF, said, "It's a great activity for kids and adults, as well. The purpose of Snake River Daze is to raise funds for the foundation so the we can give grants back to the teachers in the schools.

"We have a lot of different activities," she said. "We are very ambitious this year. We encourage everyone to come and have a good time; it's supposed to be good weather."

Saturday's events begin at 7:30 a.m. and end with a free movie that begins at dusk. Activities are scheduled throughout the day.

