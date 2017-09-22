Lucio arrested after police chase

Jose Angel Lucio, 35, of Blackfoot was arrested on Friday afternoon after a police chase.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Blackfoot Blackfoot Police Department became aware of a U.S. Marshall's warrant for Jose Angel Lucio, 35, of Blackfoot.

On Friday, Sept. 22, Lucio’s vehicle was located with Lucio as the driver. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but Lucio took off with officers in pursuit. The pursuit started in the area of North Meridian and ended on North Stout. Officers were able to spike the car which slowed the speeds of the pursuit.

Lucio was taken into custody on the warrant and additional charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding. The original warrant was for a probation violation for a firearms violation. Lucio had over an ounce of heroin and over one pound of methamphetamine.

The pursuit headed down Alice St. in front of Rupe's.

Leo Wallace of Rupe's said, "I saw a high speed chase in front of Rupe's. The white pick-up had two good tires on the passenger side; the front tire on the driver's side was gone and the rear tire was flat."

He added, "I saw an officer run down Alice to Shilling and then to N.E. Main with a rifle. Seven police cars came by Rupe's. They were followed two or three unmarked cars. A couple Sheriff's cars crossed the highway and joined the pursuit as it headed to White Eagle. I didn't see where it went after that."

More information will be available from the Blackfoot Police Department on Monday.