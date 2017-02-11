Madison takes down the Broncos

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

REXBURG - The Madison Bobcats have been ranked at or near the top of the 5A rankings all year as evidenced by their gaudy 18-1 record. They had already answered all the questions that had been presented to them and they had won 18 games in emphatic manner. They had already traveled to Blackfoot early in the season and dispatched the Broncos with a devastating second half performance.

Friday night would prove to be no different as the Bobcats would do just enough to take a 33-22 halftime lead, then released the dogs in downing the Broncos by a final of 62-39.

