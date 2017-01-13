Madison turns Broncos over

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Broncos, playing their second game in an eight game in sixteen day stretch, invited the Madison Bobcats to town for a non conference game on Thursday night. The top ranked team in the state in the 5A classification showed just why they are so highly rated as they forced the Broncos into numerous second half turnovers in downing the Broncos 63-41.

The Broncos played well through most of the first half, holding a slim 16-14 lead with only a couple of minutes to play in the second quarter, but the Bobcats were able to move to a 22-16 lead by the half as the Broncos had trouble maintaining control of the basketball and combined with a couple of ill timed shots, couldn't keep up.

