Magician to perform at ISU

Idaho State University will host magician Michael Carbonaro at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Joseph C. and Cheryl H. Jensen Grand Concert Hall Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale.

This family friendly show features Carbonaro, the one-of-a-kind star of Tru-TV’s “The Carbonaro Effect.” This show is currently in its second season and is where Carbonaro has performed more than 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic, baffling unsuspecting citizens he catches in otherwise everyday situations.

His performance is jam-packed with bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips and a whirlwind of mind-bending magic performed on stage.

Ticket Prices are $32.50, $36.50 and $136.50 for limited amount of VIP tickets which includes premium seat, backstage meet-and-greet with Carbonaro and free photo.

Tickets can be purchased at the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 282-3595. Ticket office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets can also be purchased at Vickers Western Stores in Idaho Falls and Pocatello or online at www.isu.edu.tickets.

For more information on Carbonaro, visit michaelcarbonaro.com.