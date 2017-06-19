Maintenance needs discussed at Shelley School Board meeting

At the Shelley School Board meeting last Thursday, Shelley resident Mike Balmforth spoke about the sorry conditions of the high school boys' locker room, athletic hallway, band room and ceiling in the gymnasium.

"I take great pride in Shelley but it is embarrassing to me to host a wrestling tournament in Shelley," Balmforth said. "This needs someone's attention; some action needs to be taken."

Retiring trustees Cole Clinger and Sharlene Jolley were honored and thanked for their service on the school board.

Clinger, who served this past year as the Board Chair, served two years. He was appointed to complete Ken Kearsley's term of office after Kearsley resigned. Clinger represented Zone 4.

In May, Brian Osterman was elected to be the next trustee in this zone.

Jolley was elected to this position in 2013 and represented Zone 5.

Lisa Marlow will represent this zone. She had no opposition in the May election.

