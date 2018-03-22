Making Ukrainian eggs

A "how-to" make a Ukrainian egg class was available on Wednesday afternoon at the North Bingham County District Library in Shelley. Jacqueline Wittwer was the teacher.

Needed equipment includes raw eggs, dye, a Kystka, one 16-guage needle, one 22-guage needle, bee's wax and a candle and patience, lots of patience. Kystka means "to write with bee's wax."

To begin, using a 16-guage needle, put a hole in one end of the egg shell. Then, push a 22-guage needle gently into the hole to push air slowly into the egg shell to displace the egg (the egg yolk and egg white).

When the egg is cleared out of the egg, put a bee's wax plug over the hole.

