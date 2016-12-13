Man arrested after altercation with Blackfoot officer

On December 11, 2016 at approximately 7:15 am, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on Center St. in Blackfoot. During the arrest, the individual became combative, resulting in a physical altercation with the officer. The officer sustained minor injuries from being bitten and choked by the suspect.

Other officers arrived and helped take Javier Ramirez, 31, of Blackfoot, into custody.

Both, the officer and the suspect, were transported by police vehicles to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The officer was treated and released.

Ramirez was booked into the Bingham County Jail and charged with Felony Aggravated Battery Against Certain Personnel and Misdemeanor Injury to Child. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Investigation continues.