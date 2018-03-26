Man arrested after attacking woman

A Blackfoot man was arrested last week after police discovered he had beaten a woman until she was bleeding. Bingham County Dispatch received a 911 call that hung up at about 2:19 p.m., according to court documents. Dispatch attempted to call the number, first receiving voicemail, then dead air.

Dispatch used the phone number to identify the caller’s address. When an officer arrived Rudy Andrew Rodriguez, 27, answered the door. Rodriguez had blood coming from his mouth and scratch marks on his face and neck. The officer asked what happened, and Rodriguez answered there had been drama earlier in the morning.

Rodriguez said he was alone, and that a friend had come by trying to start an argument and a fight, but had already left. He refused to name the attacker, saying he would deal with it.

When asked who had made the 911 call, Rodriguez said he didn’t know at first, then said it was probably the attacker. Another officer arrived, and the two continued to question Rodriguez, who was increasingly frustrated and asked police to leave.

A Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived and found a woman with injuries sitting in the front seat of a jeep. She had blood on her face and in her mouth. She told police Rodriguez had caused her injuries.

The woman said Rodriguez had punched her in the leg, which was already in a brace from a previous violent incident involving him. When she told him to stop hitting her, Rodriguez put his hands around her neck. The victim told police she attempted to push him off of her and began scratching at him. She said she was unsure if she caused all of his injuries, and that she only remembers trying to scratch him.

The woman said Rodriguez’s mother tried to intervene and stop him, but was unable to. The victim said this was when she tried to call 911, but that Rodriguez grabbed her phone away and broke it on his knee. She said he punched and kicked her in the face. Police found red marks around her neck. The officers called an ambulance.

