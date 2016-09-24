Man arrested for setting Henry's Creek Fire

On Thursday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Investigators cited Kristian J. Lopez, 19, of Ammon, for Misdemeanor Careless Burning of Prairie Land as it related to the recent Henry’s Creek Fire. Lopez is currently in the Bonneville County Jail on unrelated warrants and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday for the new misdemeanor charge.

On Friday, Lopez pleaded guilty to this misdemeanor charge. He will be sentenced in October. The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Restitution requested is up to the prosecutor’s office.

Bonneville County Commissioners estimate the cost of the fire is about $4.4 million. An official cost will not be available for about six months.

Lopez is being kept in custody due to a probation violation warrant out of Bannock County. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.