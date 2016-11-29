Man arrested for stealing vehicles

About 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the county for a person who was trying to steal a truck. Officers responded and were unable to locate anyone, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland reported.

A short time later, we received a report of a stolen vehicle and during the investigation we learned that Steven Ray Fillmore, age 32, from South Jordan, Utah, had stolen a vehicle from Utah, came to Idaho in the stolen vehicle, stole a pickup and trailer and put the stolen car from Utah on the trailer. He then got the pickup and trailer stuck.

Fillmore attempted to unload the stolen car from Utah off of the trailer using another stolen vehicle but was unable to get it off. He then stole another pickup and took off to Shelley where he got that vehicle stuck.

He then stole another vehicle in Shelley, where he was involved in a short pursuit with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelley Police Department. Fillmore was taken into custody by the Shelley Police Department for the stolen vehicles. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating several vehicle burglaries in which the sheriff's office believes that Fillmore was involved.

Fillmore was booked into the Bingham County jail for felony grand theft times five. Bail has not yet been set.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Shelley Police Department and the Bingham County/Blackfoot Police detectives unit.