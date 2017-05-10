Man attempts to visit every national park in US

BLACKFOOT — Mikah Meyer, a 33 year old man originally from Nebraska, has recently embarked on a mission to see all 410 national parks throughout the United States.

"After my father's death, when I was 19, I made a promise that in my 30s I would do something big to help people who maybe going through what I went through," Meyers said. "I worked and saved money to see every national park."

Meyers made his first road trip shortly after the death of his father and found healing through the trip. Now a little more than 10 years later he is honoring his father with the national park trip.

Meyers is the youngest to visit every national park, and the only person to do it in one continuous trip. He has teamed up with the U.S. National Foundation's "Find Your Park" to advocate for young people to visit the National Parks.

