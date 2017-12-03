Man killed when train hits pickup

An eastern Idaho man parked in his pickup on railroad tracks died when a train struck the vehicle.

Idaho State Police say 45-year-old Samuel Laxton of Pocatello died in the collision at about 8:30 p.m. Friday southeast of Pocatello.

Police say Laxton's 1992 Ford pickup didn't move as the freight train approached while blowing its horn, unable to stop in time.

Authorities say Laxton was ejected and died at the scene.

Police say it's not clear why Laxton didn't move his pickup off the tracks.

Authorities are investigating.