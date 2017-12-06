Man missing in Shelley boating accident

Deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and about 30 volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon looking for an adult man who fell into the Snake River at North Bingham Park.

"We will be returning in the morning," Sheriff Craig Rowland said.

According to East Idaho News, "two men in a boat went over a diversion and both fell into the water around 2:30 p.m. One of the men was able to safely get out of the water but the other is still missing."

The sheriff said, "A rescue boat was in the water for several hours, but has been pulled out because it's now dark."